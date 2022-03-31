OfS Scholarships in MSc Data Science at University of the West of England Bristol, UK

Applicants from all over the world are invited to apply for the OfS Scholarships in MSc Data Science offered by the University of the West of England. The application process for the academic year 2022/2023 is now open.

The scholarship programme is intended to increase the proportion of traditionally underrepresented groups in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. The scholarship is worth £10k per successful applicant.

The University of the West of England has always been at the forefront to educate people and improve their lives of humans. It is considered one of the largest higher education providers in South West England. It houses over 27,000 students, 4,000 of whom are international come from 140 countries.

Why study at the University of the West of England? UWE has been dedicated to delivering outstanding teaching, learning, and outcomes for its students. As a part of this university, you can explore the top-class learning environment, inspiring campuses, and vibrant student life. There are a variety of lucrative courses and programs at the university that help students achieve their career goals.

Application Deadline: Applications will close on Friday, 5 August 2022, at 17:00 BST.

Brief Description

University or Organization: The University of the West of England

Department: NA

Course Level: Postgraduate

Award:£10k

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International or UK

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students from International, Care experienced Estranged, Refugees, and Children from military families, veterans, and partners of military personnel.

Eligible Course or Subjects: MSc in Data Science at UWE Bristol

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Students from areas of the UK where young people are less likely to go to higher education.

Must be an International students

Care experienced students,

Estranged students

Gypsy, Roma, Travelers students

Refugees

Children from military families, veterans, and partners of military personnel.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants first need to have completed the MSc Data Science course application and obtained a UWE Welcome ID. and apply online for a scholarship. After that, please email the course leader Paul Matthews at matthews@uwe.ac.uk

Supporting Documents: Students must submit original academic records from high school/ CV, passport, and other supporting documentation.

Admission Requirements: Students must have an undergraduate degree with excellent marks.

Language Requirement: All international Students must provide proof of English language at UWE Bristol. The test will follow the same format and scoring system as the IELTS test, testing; listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

Benefits

The award amount of £10k will be provided by the University of the West of England for applicants in the United Kingdom.

