Standard Bank Africa Chairman’s Scholarships for International Students in UK

To support academically gifted students who do not have the financial means to pursue further studies, the London School of Economics and Political Science has established the Standard Bank Africa Chairman’s Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023.

Funded by the Standard Bank Group, this scholarship will be awarded to three international students from any of the eligible countries. This scholarship is valued at £21,000 and will be awarded towards an MSc degree programme undertaken at LSE.

The London School of Economics and Political Science is a public research university located in London, England, and a constituent college of the federal University of London. It was founded in 1895 and joined the University of London in 1900. London School of Economics and Political Science is ranked 27th in the World University Rankings by Times Higher Education.

Why choose to study at the London School of Economics and Political Science? LSE’s vision is to create a better world where a profound understanding of management drives positive change in business and society. It is a world-leading center for research and education in business and management. LSE is located within a world-class social science institution at the heart of a leading global city makes us unique among other management and business schools.

Application Deadline: Students must submit their applications by the deadline of 5 pm UK time on 28th April 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: London School of Economics and Political Science

Department: NA

Course Level: Master

Award: £21,000

Number of Awards: 3

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applicants from Angola, Botswana, Côte d’Ivoire, eSwatini, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, or Zimbabwe are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: MSc in Accounting and Finance, MSc in Behavioural Science, MSc in Data Science, MSc in Economics and Management, MSc in Economics and Philosophy, MSc in Environment and Development, MSc in Environmental Economics and Climate Change, MSc in Finance (full-time), MSc in Finance and Private Equity, MSc in Financial Mathematics, MSc in Global Health Policy, MSc in Local Economic Development, MSc in Management and Strategy, MSc in Management Information Systems and Digital Innovation, MSc in Real Estate Economics and Finance, MSc in Risk and Finance, MSc in Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship, or MSc in Urbanisation and Development programme can be allied for at LSE.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must demonstrate a combination of exceptional academic merit and financial need.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can apply online via the LSE application portal. All eligible students will be considered for the scholarship automatically.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Two academic references

Transcripts/mark sheet and proof of existing

Statement of academic purpose

CV

Research proposal

Admission Requirements: The applicants must hold upper second class honors of (2:1) degree, preferable in a field relevant or the programme they are applying for (single or joint honors) or related disciplines.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores on the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 7.0

Cambridge English Scale – 185

TOEFL IBT – 100

LSE – 70

PTE – 69

Benefits

The selected candidates will be provided the cost of full tuition fees for the eligible programmes and a maintenance stipend of £21,000 for living costs.

