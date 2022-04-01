National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Skills Acquisition Schemes 2022 – Apply Now

Information reaching us has it that the National Directorate of employment NDE is calling on all interested young unemployed Nigerians, graduate or non-graduate including physical challenge persons to apply for its 2022 Skills Acquisition Schemes and Job For All Recruitment.

The National Directorate of Employment is the foremost agency in charge of job creation in Nigeria.

If you are interested in applying for the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Skills Acquisition Schemes 2022, below are different schemes that Nigerians can benefit from.

1) Vocational Skills Development (VSD)

2) Small Scale Enterprise (SSE)

3) Special Public Works (SPW)

4) Rural Employment Promotion (REP)

How to Apply:

All Interested Applicants should please visit the NDE official website to to Register to be able to start your enrollment process.