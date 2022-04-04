British insurer Aviva becomes second FTSE firm with female CEO, CFO

British insurer Aviva (AV.L) on Monday named Charlotte Jones as its next chief financial officer, saying it has become only the second FTSE 100 (.FTSE) firm with a female CEO-CFO duo at the helm.

Jones, who replaces Jason Windsor, was previously finance chief at RSA Insurance and a deputy group CFO at Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), besides having held top finance posts at asset managers including Jupiter Fund Management (JUP.L).

She will join Aviva, which is led by Chief Executive Amanda Blanc, in September. The company also appointed female executive Andrea Montague as chief risk officer last year.

Jones’ appointment adds to a growing list of women taking up senior executive positions at British firms. Natwest Group (NWG.L) is the other FTSE 100 firm with a female CEO-CFO duo.

Other recent female executive appointments include homebuilder Taylor Wimpey (TW.L)’s CEO Jennie Daly and petstore chain Pets At Home’s (PETSP.L) chief executive Lyssa McGowan.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru and Carolyn Cohn in London; editing by Uttaresh.V and Bernadette Baum.