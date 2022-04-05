Achievement Scholarships 2022 at Alvernia University – USA

The Alverina University is offering an award amount of up to $20,000 to interested students who need financial assistance towards their degree programme in the USA.

Why study at Alvernia University? Alvernia is a rigorous, caring, and inclusive learning community dedicated to academic excellence and developing widely educated lifelong learners, reflective professionals and engaged citizens, and ethical leaders with moral courage.

Application Deadline: May 1.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $20,000

Number of Awards: Not Mentioned

Also Apply: Chemistry Tercentenary International Scholarships At University Of Edinburgh – UK 2020

Eligibility:

Applicants must be overseas citizens.

Applicants must have a previous degree certificate with remarkable results.

Applicants may take the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) or International English Language Testing System (IELTS) to verify their English Proficiency. Minimum Score Requirements:

TOEFL: 550 or higher for the paper-based test, 190-213 for the computer-based test, or 75-80 for the Internet-based test.

IELTS: 5.5 or higher.

DUOLINGO: 85 or higher

How to Apply: Applicants can apply online by submitting the Alvernia application or the Common Application. After that, you can apply for the award.

Also Apply: Study in Germany: DAAD Bavarian Government Scholarships at Hochschule Hof 2021

Visit The Official Website For More Information.