Chemical Rubber Company First-Year Chemistry Achievement Awards for International Students in Canada

Start your academic journey in Canada. King’s University is providing a golden opportunity to apply for the Chemical Rubber Company Press First-Year Chemistry Achievement Awards. The programme is open for the academic session 2022-2023.

The educational program is open to outstanding international students who wish to pursue an undergraduate study in Chemistry at the university.

The King’s University, located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, is a private Canadian university ranking 52nd in Regional Universities South. The King’s University is Edmonton’s Christian University and serves students and communities across western Canada and worldwide. King’s is a place where life-long friendships are formed each year.

Why choose to study at King’s University? King’s University has been committed to the highest level of excellence in teaching and research. The University is home to several Canada Research Chair appointees, 3M Teaching Award recipients, and acclaimed industry experts. King’s is known for its vibrant, tight kit campus, student-professor ratio, and accessible academic and mental health and wellness supports.

Application Deadline: The applications for this grant will be accepted only through April 15, 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: King’s University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: Education Award

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree will be awarded in the Chemistry

.Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Must be an International Students

Applicants must have Min grade required: 3.5 GPA

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students must make an admission application via the application portal of King’s University. All eligible students will be considered automatically.

Supporting Documents King’s requires official transcripts from your high school and post-secondary institutions. International Applicants must submit a copy of their passport and English proficiency proof.

Admission Requirements: Applicants must meet the University’s entry requirements.

Language Requirement: All applicants must demonstrate English Language Proficiency, which will enable them to succeed in their university studies. Proficiency must be demonstrated regardless of citizenship or country of origin.

Benefits

The funding program will provide the award education fund to the successful candidates.

