Financial Aid for International Students at University of Freiburg, Germany – Apply Now

To support international students in their educational endeavors in Germany, the University of Freiburg has organized Financial Aid for international students for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship will be awarded to international students for the academic year 2022-2023. The students will be provided financial aid to cover the tuition fee expense or overall cost of education at the University of Freiburg.

The University of Freiburg, officially the Albert Ludwig University of Freiburg, is a public research university located in Freiburg im Breisgau, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The University of Freiburg is ranked 76th worldwide and 5th nationally in the current World Universities Ranking of THE (Times Higher Education).

Why choose to study at the University of Freiburg? Founded in 1457, the University of Freiburg is one of the oldest German universities and is now one of the nation’s leading research and teaching institutions. The university is dedicated to defining and pioneering new research areas and promoting a strategic interweaving of the natural and social sciences with the humanities.

Application Deadline: The applications process is open. Applications by all interested international students can be made anytime. However, the winter semester’s application deadline is 15th July 2022. Students must also observe programme specific applications if any.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Freiburg (Albert Ludwig University of Freiburg)

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor, Master, or PhD

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Germany.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can undertake a degree programme taught at the University of Freiburg.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be in their 4th semester of any degree study at the University of Freiburg.

The applicants must be in the examination phase.

The applicants must be doctoral students who are about to finish their doctorate (maximum six months until submission).

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students are required to apply via the application portal of the university. All eligible students will be considered automatically.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

CV and letter of motivation

Certificate of the Akademische Prüfstelle (APS) of the German Embassy

Letter of acceptance from your supervisor

School certificates

University entrance examination certificate

Transcript of records

University degree (as well as an authenticated translation)

Admission Requirements: All students must submit all necessary academic records and documents required to apply.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following language proficiency tests:

DSH (result 2 or 3) or TestDaF – 4

DSH 1 or TestDaF – 3

Liberal Arts and Sciences: certified proof of English proficiency at B2 level

Evidence of German language proficiency at the B2 level is required for an application for Studienkolleg.

Benefits

The University of Freiburg will provide the selected students with this scholarship towards the tuition fee of their respective degree programmes applied.

