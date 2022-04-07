GREAT Scholarships for International Students at University of Northampton, UK – Apply Now

In partnership with the British Council and the GREAT Britain Campaign, the University of Northampton has decided to award three bright students the GREAT Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023 in the UK.

This scholarship of £10,000 is offered to students who are passport holders of the target country, i.e. Brunei, Turkey, and Sri Lanka. The applicants must have been accepted and offered a position in any eligible master’s programme at the University of Northampton to be eligible to take this scholarship.

Formed in 1999 by the amalgamation of a number of training colleges, the University of Northampton is a public university based in Northampton, Northamptonshire, England that gained full university status as the University of Northampton in 2005. The university is ranked 1001st in QS World University Rankings by TopUniversities.

Why choose to study at the University of Northampton? University of Northampton’s goal is to transform lives and inspire change. It aims to ensure that its students’ time at University is fulfilling, satisfying, and enjoyable. The University of Northampton has exciting, industry-relevant courses, excellent and passionate lecturers, and a new campus.

Application Deadline: All interested students must be sure to submit their scholarship applications by 24:00 UK time on Sunday 29, May 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Northampton

Department: NA

Course Level: Master

Award: £10,000

Number of Awards: 3

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applicants from Turkey, Brunei, and Sri Lanka are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can undertake MSc Computing, MSc Public Health, MA Education, MA English, MSc Advanced Design and Manufacturing programmes offered at the University of Northampton can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be students from Brunei, Sri Lanka, and Turkey, holding an offer in any mentioned eligible programme at Northampton.

The applicants meet the academic or English Language requirements for your chosen programme.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can apply for their desired Master’s programme by logging in to the university’s application portal. Then, interested students must complete and submit the scholarship application form

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Certified copies of your academic qualifications

At least one reference (signed and on headed paper)

A personal statement to explain why you are interested in studying your chosen course

Admission Requirements: The applicants must hold a recognized first or second-class honors degree from a UK university or international equivalent in a relevant subject.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 6.5

Benefits

The selected candidates will be offered a scholarship of £10,000 awarded as a tuition fee discount on the cost of the undertaken master’s programme at the University of Northampton.

Apply Now