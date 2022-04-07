International Student Annual Scholarships in USA

Degree-seeking students are invited by the North Hennepin Community College to apply for its International Student Annual Scholarships to gain financial support for the academic year 2022-2023 in the USA.

International students, especially those born out of the USA and are on an F-1 visa status, are eligible to apply for this scholarship. The applicants must have a minimum 2.5 GPA to win this scholarship towards the tuition fee incurred on the programme undertaken by them at the NHCC.

Founded in 1966 and is a member of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system or Minnesota State System, previously branded as MnSCU, North Hennepin Community College is a public community college in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Why choose to study at the North Hennepin Community College? North Hennepin Community College creates opportunities for students to reach their academic goals, succeed in their chosen professions, and make a difference. The university’s vision is to provide opportunity without limits, learning without end, and achievement beyond expectation.

Application Deadline: 1st May 2022 and 1st October 2022 are the application deadlines for international students for the fall and spring semesters, respectively.

Brief Description

University or Organization: North Hennepin Community College

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate or Graduate

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate or graduate programmes of choice taught at the North Hennepin Community College can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be international students born outside of the USA.

The applicants must be F-1 visa students.

The applicants must have a minimum GPA of 2.50.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Admission applications must be submitted via the online application portal of the university. All eligible international students will be considered.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Copy of passport

US Visa

original or a certified official copy of your academic records

Immunization Record Form

Required Medical Insurance

Original Bank Statements

Admission Requirements: The applicants are required to have graduated high school.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL iBT – 61 or higher

IELTS – 5.5 or higher

Duolingo

Accuplacer – 800 level

Benefits

The selected applicants will be rewarded this annual scholarship likely towards any undertaken degree programme at the NHCC.

