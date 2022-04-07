Merit-Based Scholarships for International Students in Ireland

Thinking of starting your higher-level education in Ireland? Don’t miss out on the Merit-Based Scholarships offered by the Technological University of the Shannon to support your education cost. The scholarship is offered for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship has been made available to new international students looking forward to undertaking their undergraduate or postgraduate study programmes at TUS. All awards will be decided by TUS using verified documentary evidence submitted with online applications. This merit-based scholarship will be directed towards the tuition fee of the applied programme.

The Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest is a public technological university. TUS is the third one to be established within the Republic of Ireland, it began operations in October 2021 and is the result of a merger between two institutes of technology; the Athlone Institute of Technology and the Limerick Institute of Technology.

Why choose to study at the Technological University of the Shannon? TUS is Ireland’s newest Technological University with campuses in Athlone, Limerick, Clonmel, Ennis, and Thurles. TUS is one of the fastest-growing colleges in Ireland, offering an inclusive student experience, a supportive community, & an accessible approach to education. IT is an open, diverse, and contemporary Higher Education Institution (HEI).

Application Deadline: 5:15 pm, 1st May 2022 is the last day to submit applications to TUS.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Technological University of the Shannon

Department: Undergraduate or Postgraduate

Course Level: Tuition fee

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Ireland.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international students can apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can apply for any undergraduate or postgraduate programme offered at the TUS.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be new international students.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Admission applications must be submitted online on the university portal. All eligible students will be considered automatically for the scholarship.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to attach appropriate supporting documentation, such as relevant exam transcripts, Exam Certificates should show the name of the Exam/Award, the subject(s) taken, and the final grade(s) achieved, to the application form.

Admission Requirements: The applicants for first-year must have successfully completed at least 5 subjects in the Irish Leaving Certificate (or an equivalent international examination).

Language Requirement: The students must submit proof of English language proficiency. Scores of TOEFL, IELTS, PTE, Duolingo, etc are accepted.

Benefits

The students that will be selected to be awarded the Merit-Based Scholarships will be provided tuition fee of the undertaken degree programme at the Technological University of the Shannon.

