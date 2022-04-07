NEXIT CBN Loan without Collateral – How to Apply

NEXIT CBN Loan without Collateral – How to Apply

NEXIT CBN Loan without Collateral 2022 application procedure. Recently the Federal Government of Nigeria in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria have have approved the transition of Npower Batch A and B volunteers into an empowerment programme known as NEXIT Loan.

The major aim of this programme is to provide economic opportunities to beneficiaries of the programme, in line with the Federal Government Agenda to empower the Nigerian Youths and boost entrepreneurship in the country.

Currently, the Nexit portal is open for registration, all interested volunteers are urged to apply for the loan via the NEXIT CBN Portal online.

The Portal that will allow Exited N-Power Beneficiaries to register for CBN empowerment programmes which has been recently launched by the Federal Government Ministry through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

The Npower Exit platform which was put in place by the Central Bank will provided Exited N-Power Beneficiaries the opportunity to log in and apply for the various Economic Empowerment and Entrepreneurship options on the portal.

The NEXIT portal is to assist in gauging the suitability of the exited beneficiaries for the CBN empowerment programs and depends on meeting the requirements stated by the CBN for the loan.

The registration portal is open and you can login here to APPLY NOW

If you have any question on NEXIT CBN Loan Registration? Please kindly Leave us a comment below this article so we can respond to your queries and provide you with latest news updates.