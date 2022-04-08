Fully Funded PhD Scholarships in Fundamental Processes in Disordered Semiconductors for Photovoltaic Applications, UK

Swansea University is eagerly awaiting applications from excellent students for its Fully Funded PhD Scholarships in Fundamental Processes in Disordered Semiconductors for Photovoltaic Applications in the UK. The studentship is open for the academic session 2022/2023.

The study funding encourages talented UK and EU students who want to undertake a PhD degree programme at Swansea University.

Swansea University is a public research university that ranks among the top 30 research institutions in the United Kingdom. It honours Swansea’s history while striving to be the best university in the world. It is a well-known research-intensive institution that is quickly establishing itself as a world-class educational institution.

Why choose to study at Swansea University? Swansea University promotes freedom and places a premium on critical thinking. Swansea students are resilient in the face of global difficulties and can adjust to a changing job environment. It is committed to the mental health and well-being of students and provides a variety of student support programmes.

Application Deadline: Applications must be received by 18 May 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: Swansea University

Department: Faculty of Science and Engineering

Course Level: PhD degree

Award: £15,609

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: UK and EU students

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: UK and EU.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Postgraduate research in Fundamental Processes in Disordered Semiconductors for Photovoltaic Applications

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Candidates must normally hold an undergraduate degree at 2.1 level or a master’s degree with a minimum overall grade at ‘Merit’ (or Non-UK equivalent as defined by Swansea University).

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply for the programme, applicants must take admission in the PhD at Swansea University. After that, they can complete the online application form for this award.

Supporting Documents: You must submit all the following supporting documents:

CV

Degree certificates and transcripts (if you are currently studying for a degree, screenshots of your grades to date are sufficient)

A cover letter including a ‘Supplementary Personal Statement’ to explain why the position particularly matches your skills and experience and how you choose to develop the project.

Two references (academic or previous employer) on the headed paper or using the Swansea University reference form. Please note that we are not able to accept references received citing private email accounts, e.g., Hotmail. Referees should cite their employment email address for verification of reference.

Evidence of meeting English Language requirements (if applicable).

Copy of UK resident visa (if applicable)

Admission Requirements: Students must have a bachelor’s degree certificate with outstanding academic achievement for taking admission.

Language Requirement: Students must have met the University’s English Language requirements.

Benefits

Swansea University will provide the full cost of UK tuition fees and an annual stipend of £15,609 for three years.

