International D’Addario Foundation Women in Drums Scholarships in USA

Musicians Institute is inviting candidates to become a part of the D’Addario Foundation Women in Drums Scholarships. All the talented aspirants can apply for the academic session 2022-2023.

The funding program is available to international students and U.S. citizens who are (newly enrolling or currently enrolled) female drummers with their educational development.

Musicians Institute (MI) is a for-profit college of contemporary music that offers a variety of educational programs in Los Angeles, California. MI connects students to the global music industry, providing them with all of the tools they need to grow their careers and achieve their artistic aspirations.

Why would you like to study at the Musicians Institute? Musicians Institute has a wide range of music degrees and concentrations to choose from. It offers a cutting-edge curriculum that prepares students for creative and professional careers in the music industry today.

Application Deadline: The application deadline for the following grant is September 2, 2022. Submissions received later this date will not be considered.

Brief Description

University: Musicians Institute

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor’s degree

Awards: $1,500

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: NA

Nationality: International and US Citizens

The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Acceptable Course or Subjects: May only be applied to the Associate of Arts in Performance (AA Drum) Program and Bachelor of Music in Performance Studies (Drum)

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Available to international students and U.S. citizens.

Newly enrolling and currently enrolled/or returning students are eligible.

Previous winners of this scholarship are not eligible.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply, the applicants must submit an online application form. As part of the application, they must submit all the following required documents:

Supporting Documents: Please submit a video that must contain at a minimum: three (3) stylistically diverse songs on the drum set. It is required that this include two (2) ensemble (live band or duo, and/or pre-recorded play-along tracks format) performances; and one (1) unaccompanied drum solo performance (No play-along tracks will be accepted for the solo piece).

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, applicants must take admission, applicants must have a previous degree from a university.

Language Requirement: You can normally meet the English Language Proficiency (ELP) requirements for entry to MI College.

Benefits

The Musicians Institute will provide an amount of $1,500 credited towards the first quarter’s tuition or the next consecutive quarter for a current student awardee in good standing (if applicable).

