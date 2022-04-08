International Student Grants at Touro College Israel

To free students of the financial burden of pursuing their studies abroad, Touro College in Israel has decided to award young students the International Student Grants for the academic year 2022-2023.

This grant can be applied for can taken by the international students based on their class standing and full-time status (12-18 credits). Students can apply for an undergraduate study programme at Touro College Israel. The students will likely be provided financial aid towards the tuition fee of the undertaken programme.

Touro College in Israel is a division of Touro University, a private Jewish university in New York City. Touro University was founded by Rabbi Dr. Bernard Lander in 1971 and ranked 213th among National Universities.

Why choose to study at Touro College Israel? Tuoro College provides Kollel students and wives, seminary, yeshiva, and other students the opportunity to get a jumpstart on their education while studying and living in Jerusalem. The college schedules classes for women in the mornings and afternoons and men in the evenings to accommodate our students’ needs and busy schedules.

Application Deadline: Students must complete their financial aid application on or after 1st October 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Touro College Israel

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Israel.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can apply for any undergraduate study programmes offered at Touro College Israel.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be a student of full-time status.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can apply online or complete and submit an application form. Then, students must apply for financial aid to be considered for this grant.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Two letters of recommendation

Academic records

Admission Requirements: The students are required to have submitted all necessary documents.

Language Requirement: The students must meet the English language requirements of the university. TOEFL, IELTS, PTE, etc. are accepted at Touro College.

Benefits

The selected candidates will be provided this grant towards the tuition fee of any undertaken degree programme at Touro College Israel.

