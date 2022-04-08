International Student Scholarships at Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia

Australia is one of the favorite educational destinations for international students. If you also want to study in Australia, then you can apply for the International Student Scholarships at the Melbourne Institute of Technology. The applications are open for the academic year 2022-2023.

The programme aims to support highly motivated students who will pursue an undergraduate or postgraduate degree at the Melbourne Institute of Technology. Students who want to learn high-quality education are invited to the university.

Established in 1996, the Melbourne Technology Institute is an Australian tertiary school, and it is the first regional, multi-sector University in Australia. All academic staff at MIT is approved to teach by Federation University.

Why would you like to study at the Melbourne Institute of Technology? It offers a variety of academic programmes with campuses located in Melbourne and Sydney, ranging from undergraduate (University Pathway Diploma and Bachelor’s degree), business, accounting, management, marketing, information technology, computer networking, and telecommunications engineering.

Application Deadline: Applications are now open for the academic year 2022/2023

Brief Description

University or Organization: Melbourne Institute of Technology

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate or postgraduate degree

Award: $4980.00

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Australia

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Bachelor of Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Networking, Bachelor of Networking – Major in Cyber Security, Bachelor of Networking – Major in Software Engineering, Bachelor of Data Analytics, Master of Business Analytics, Master of Data Analytics, Master of Data Analytics – Major in Software Engineering, Master of Engineering, Master of Networking, Master of Networking, Major in Cyber Security

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

All undergraduate and postgraduate students commencing trimesters one, two, and three, 2022, are eligible for the scholarship.

The scholarship is applied for the duration of the program and is only on tuition fees.

Students are eligible for the scholarship only on first attempt units. If they repeat a unit, they will need to pay the full tuition fee for the repeated unit.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants must apply for admission via the University’s application portal at the Melbourne Institute of Technology. After that, Students can apply for the scholarship application form.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the University:

Certified copies of your academic documents such as your results and award certificates;

Certified copy of your passport and visa copy if you have a visa;

Employment-related documents such as employment letter and resume (where applicable).

Admission Requirements: Applicants must check the admission criteria for their chosen course.

Language Requirement: Applicants must meet the minimum English Language Requirements for entry into a Melbourne Institute of Technology course. You should provide evidence of English language skills test-for example, IELTS, PTE, and TOEFL.

Benefits

Melbourne Institute of Technology will provide the amount of $4980.00 to get financial assistance for their undergraduate or postgraduate degree programme in Australia.

Apply Now