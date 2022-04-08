JD Technology Research International Scholarships in Artificial Intelligence, Australia

To provide financial assistance to PhD students who are undertaking fundamental research in Artificial Intelligence, the University of Sydney has organized the JD Technology Research Scholarships in Artificial Intelligence for the academic year 2022-2023.

The scholarship is entitled to award the winning candidates a stipend equivalent to the University of Sydney’s RTP Stipend rate for up to 3 years of PhD study in Artificial Intelligence at the University of Sydney. To be eligible, students must have an honors degree or equivalent and hold an offer letter to the applied programme.

The University of Sydney is a public research university ranking 38th in QS Global World Rankings and 27th in Best Global Universities. It believes in education for all and leadership that improves lives in all of the communities served. The university is proud to produce leaders who drive positive change for the benefit of the global community.

Why should you choose to study at the University of Sydney? The University of Sydney is an internationally known university. It is consistently ranked in the top 50 universities in the world to be a leader in education, research, student experience, and graduate employability and makes lives better by producing leaders of society and equipping our people with leadership qualities so they can serve our communities at every level.

Application Deadline: Last day to apply is 20th April 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Sydney

Department: NA

Course Level: PhD

Award: Stipend

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Australia.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All home country national students and foreign students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: PhD research study in artificial intelligence offered at the University of Sydney can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have an unconditional offer of admission to study full-time for a PhD within the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Sydney.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students must submit their application for admission via the online portal of the university. Scholarship applications can be made here.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

CV

Two referee report

Research proposal

Academic transcripts

Student visa

Admission Requirements: The applicants must hold an Honours degree (First Class or Second Class Upper) or equivalent in a relevant discipline.

Language Requirement: The students must meet the English language proficiency requirements of the university.

Benefits

The candidates selected by the University of Sydney will be provided a stipend allowance equivalent to the University of Sydney’s Research Training Program (RTP) Stipend rate (indexed on 1 January each year) for up to 3 years, subject to satisfactory academic performance.

