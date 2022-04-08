PhD International Scholarships in Solving Polynomial Systems for Feedback Controls, UK

Are you interested in exploring novel solution methods for polynomial systems and developing an applied algebraic geometry methodology for combining control laws in real-time? Then, the PhD Scholarships in Solving Polynomial Systems for Feedback Controls is the opportunity for you. Applications can be made at Swansea University for the academic year 2022-2023.

Exclusively offered towards a PhD in Mathematics taught at Swansea University, this scholarship is open to UK and EU national students. Students with a relevant undergraduate or master’s degree and an IELTS 6.5 are eligible candidates. The scholarship will cover the full tuition fee and provide a stipend of £15,609.

wansea University is a public research university that celebrates the heritage of the city of Swansea and strives to be the best university in the region. Swansea University is listed amongst the top 30 research institutions in the UK and is ranked 251st in the World University Rankings by Times Higher Education.

Why choose to study at Swansea University? Swansea University ensures that its students are resilient to global challenges and adapt to the changing world of work. Swansea University nurtures independence and holds critical thinking as its fundamental purpose and is very committed to the students’ mental health and well-being, and provides various student support services as well.

Application Deadline: Applications for this scholarship will close on 20th April 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Swansea University

Department: NA

Course Level: PhD

Award: £15,609

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic and International

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All domestic and international students from the EU can only apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can apply for PhD in Mathematics programme offered at Swansea University.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be from UK or EU only.

The applicants must hold an undergraduate or master’s degree in high regard.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can apply through the official university portal. Then, to apply for the scholarship, students must follow the steps below:

On Page 8 of the application (Funding), students must select ‘No’ for ‘Are you funding your studies?’ and enter ‘RS80 – Feedback Control’ for ‘Name of individual or organization providing funds for the study.’

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

CV

Academic/Professional qualifications

A cover letter

Two references

Research proposal

Admission Requirements: The applicants are expected to hold an undergraduate degree at a 2:1 level or a master’s degree with a minimum overall grade at ‘merit.’

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 6.5

Benefits

Swansea University will provide the selected candidates with full tuition fee cover and a stipend of £15,609.

