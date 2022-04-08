University of Glasgow International PhD Scholarship in Understanding Productivity, UK

The Adam Smith Business School is looking for highly ambitious students who have an interest in the Economics of Productivity to apply for the International PhD Scholarship in Understanding Productivity for the academic year 2022-2023.

This bursary aims to support students from the UK, EU, and the rest of the world who are worthy of undertaking a PhD degree program at the University of Glasgow.

Founded in 1451, the University of Glasgow is the fourth-oldest university in the English-speaking world and one of Scotland’s four ancient universities. Students can choose from a variety of undergraduate, master’s, and other research programmes.

Why study at the University of Glasgow? The university provides outstanding advantages and fantastic career development opportunities to individuals. Students can learn about a variety of jobs as well as several career pathways and professional development opportunities. While at this university, students can obtain high-quality educational experience, utilise student services, and pursue a range of careers.

Application Deadline: Applicants must submit all required application materials until 01 June 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Glasgow

Department: Adam Smith Business School

Course Level: PhD degree

Awards: Tuition fees and stipend

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: One

Nationality: UK/EU and international students

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Seekers from the UK, EU and all over the globe

Acceptable Course or Subjects: PhD degree in Economics

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

A good first degree (at least 2:1) in Economics, Finance, or related quantitative subject. An MSc degree in Economics/Econometrics/Finance or related discipline is desirable.

Demonstrate an interest in the Economics of productivity either from a macro, micro or applied and empirical perspective.

Have a solid grounding in Econometrics and quantitative methods.

How to Apply

How to Apply: If you want to be a part of this educational program then you are suggested to be registered as a PhD degree student at the University of Glasgow through the online application form. If you want to take more information contact via email to John.Tsoukalas@glasgow.ac.uk

Supporting Documents: Submit the CV, letters of recommendation, transcripts of coursework, statement of purpose, and letter of motivation.

Admission Requirements: For being accepted, candidates are required to hold bachelor’s and masters’ degree certificates with academic grades in the relevant subject area.

Language Requirements: You are needed to meet the English language requirements of the university.

Benefits

The scholarship is available as a +3 programme only. The programme will commence in October 2022. The funding includes:

An annual stipend at the UKRI rate

Fees at the standard home or international rate

Students can also draw on a Research Training Support Grant, usually up to a maximum of £750 per year

