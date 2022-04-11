Jobs In USA With Sponsorship For Immigrants – Work In USA

The USA economy has added million of jobs since Donald Trump took office. Unemployment is falling and a number of industries, including manufacturing and healthcare, expect significant growth over the next few years. In this article you will find jobs that have been listed in the USA and you can apply as an immigrant.

America has one of the most advanced economy in the world almost every sector of their economy has global outreach. The world-famous Silicon Valley in California is home to hundreds of multinational companies and innovative start-ups changing the way business is done and bringing change and innovation to key areas of our lives.

Every day in the US a business is born and hundreds are expanding, this translates into jobs and position’s to be filled. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics the demand for for software developers, cooks, accountants, software analyst, retail workers, customer services representatives, office clerks, market research analysts and marketing specialists is on the rise.

Job Listing in USA for Immigrants

Occupation Average Annual Salary

Medical Writing in New York $53,000 – $70,155, Computer Software Engineers in New Jersey $92,450 – $157,165, HR Assistant for Susquehanna International Group in Philadelphia $80,450 – $97,100, Onsite Positions in California $45,500 – $50,165, HR Advisor for Syneos Health Clinical in Iowa $92,450 – $157,165, Quantitative Strategy Developer for Susquehanna International Group in Philadelphia $102,450 – $157,165, Product Designer, Global Product Compliance for Etsy in San Fransisco $40,450 – $57,165, IT Service Deskd Support Analyst for STEARNS LENDING LLC in Texas $90,000 – $107,000, Software Developer for Susquehanna International Group in Philadelphia $102,450 – $157,500,

USA Work Visas

The USA is a complex country to enter due to its firm stance on immigration, but a range of programmes and visas are available for certain categories, so you’ll need to ensure that you choose the right one – for instance, the J-1 exchange programme, which allows students and professionals to gain work experience and cultural exchange for up to 18 months.

It can help if you have an employer willing to sponsor you, but this is extremely rare – unless you manage to find work with a multinational company and transfer to a US branch to gain entry to the country. The L-1 visa is an option for those within companies willing to transfer you to their US operation for up to five years.

Employers looking to fill certain skilled positions can apply for H category visas. These include the H-1, for professionals and outstanding individuals, through to the H-2B temporary worker programme for seasonal workers, such as ski instructors. However, these are very limited in number and the application must be made by the employer rather than the individual.

How to Apply for The Listed USA Jobs

Finding a job with an organization in your home country, which has offices in the USA and opportunities to transfer, may be the easiest way for international workers to gain employment in the country.

If this is not a possibility, due to strict visa requirements you’ll need to apply for jobs before entering the USA. That is why we have written this article to inform you of the listings’ in the USA and direct you to a portal for application.

You can apply for jobs by visiting indeed.com, apply for the listed position’s and submit a CV, called a résumé in the USA, and cover letter. Alternatively some vacancies may require you to fill out an application form. If successful you’ll be invited to interview, which could include some form of psychometric testing. Depending on the job and employer there may be multiple rounds of interviews.