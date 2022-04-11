Joint Degree Masters Scholarships for International Students, 2022

Asian Institute of Technology and IHE Delft Institute for Water Education are jointly offering a Joint Degree Master’s Scholarships in Urban Water Engineering and Management Scholarships (UWEM). The scholarship programme is available for the academic year 2022-2023.

This exciting opportunity is open to international students who wish to pursue a master’s degree program in Urban Water Engineering and Management at the university.

Founded in 1959, the Asian Institute of Technology is an international organization for higher education located in Khlong Luang, Thailand. The institute aims to develop highly qualified and committed professionals who will play a leading role in sustainable development.

Why choose the Asian Institute of Technology? This institute is an excellent place for international students because it has a powerful global network of institutional partners. The mission of AIT in the context of the emerging environment is to develop highly qualified and committed professionals who will play a leading role in the sustainable development of the region and its integration into the global economy.

Application Deadline: Applications must be received by 10 June 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Asian Institute of Technology

Course Level: Master’s

Award: 41,986.50

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Thailand and Netherlands

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Master’s degree program in Urban Water Engineering and Management

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Students from any nationality are eligible to apply

Applicants must have to undertake the master’s degree program in Urban Water Engineering and Management

How to Apply

How to Apply: To grab the opportunity, aspirants must enroll in the Joint Master’s degree online application at the Asian Institute of Technology University or IHE Delft Institute for Water Education.

Supporting Documents: You need to submit the following documents:

Certified copies of degrees/diplomas.

Certified copies of academic transcripts.

Two reference letters, preferably one from a person that can judge students’ professional abilities and one from a person that can judge their academic abilities. One recommendation letter has to come from the current employer (if available) and another one from the university the student graduated from. Letters have to have an official letterhead and need to be signed.

Motivation letter; in a maximum of 500 words, explain why you wish to be admitted to the chosen programme and how it will benefit you in the future.

Copy of passport.

Admission Requirements: Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree at level B/B+ (US system) or 2nd upper (British system) in an appropriate field that a university of recognized standing has awarded, comparable in level with a Bachelor’s degree from a research university in the Netherlands.

Language Requirement: Applicants must have to submit certificates of English language competency. All of IHE Delft’s educational programs and courses are taught in English. Thus, students and participants must have an adequate spoken and written English level.

Benefits

Asian Institute of Technology and IHE Delft Institute for Water Education will provide the amount of 41,986.50 to selected students to support their studies in Thailand and Netherlands.

