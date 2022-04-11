MSc Technology Policy & Management Scholarships for International Students at University of Strathclyde, UK

Achieve your educational and professional goals with an international higher education degree from the University of Strathclyde by participating in its MSc Technology Policy & Management Scholarships.

Seven tuition fee reduction scholarships are available for MSc Technology Policy & Management for the 2022/2023 academic year. Two scholarships are available to Scottish or EU students and five to International students.

The University of Strathclyde is a public research university located in Glasgow, Scotland, founded in 1796 as the Andersonian Institute, Glasgow’s second-oldest University. The QS World University Rankings ranked within the top 300 universities worldwide. It is recognized internationally for its innovative research, teaching, and student support.

Why study at the University of Strathclyde? It offers flexible, innovative learning the-art facilities. Students have many opportunities linked to their careers at this university. Students will be encouraged to explore their interests through independent study at this university.

Application Deadline: The deadline for applications is June 30th, 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Strathclyde

Department: Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Course Level: Postgraduate Taught

Award: Up to £5,000

Number of Awards: 7

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: UK, EU, or International

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students from the UK, EU, or International are eligible to apply for the grant.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Postgraduate degree in Politics at the University.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Hold an offer of admission for the MSc Technology Policy & Management in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences for the 2022/23 academic year.

Hold, or be on track, to receive a minimum of a second-class undergraduate degree.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To obtain this education award, applicants need to apply for admission to a postgraduate degree at the University of Strathclyde.

Supporting Documents: The students must submit academic transcripts and other necessary documents.

Certified copies of qualifications you’ve gained, degree certificate, and transcripts

A copy of your passport. Your passport is required to obtain your Certificate of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) statement, which allows you to apply for your Tier 4 visa to study.

A copy of your sponsor letter/scholarship award (if appropriate/available)

Copies of any other documentation to support your application, such as a CV, Personal Statement, or Portfolio.

Admission Requirements: Students must hold or be on track, to receive a minimum of a second-class undergraduate degree.

Language Requirement: At Strathclyde, they welcome students from all over the world. English language requirements and courses they offer to improve your English and accept several English language tests as proof of proficiency in English. IELTS is the most widely available.

Benefits

The awards will be provided in the following manner:

Home/EU: £2,000

Overseas (non-EU): £5,000

