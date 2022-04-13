International Student Scholarship at University of Rennes 1, France 2022

The University of Rennes 1, France is offering scholarship opportunities to students who need support in their educational pursuit.

The objective is to promote international openness and excellence in research. This aid consists of:

A help with the installation of a total amount of 4000€,

Coverage of travel expenses up to €1000,

Booking accommodation with the CROUS in partnership with the Department of Business and International Relations of the University of Rennes 1

Application Deadline: The application process is ongoing.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Master

Value of Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: Not Mentioned

Eligible Field of Studies: Students can undertake master’s study programmes in the field of biology and environment, health, physics, chemistry, mechanics, mathematics, computer sciences, electronics, law, economics, management, or philosophy offered at the University of Rennes 1.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be likely to spend a year at the University of Rennes 1 for a Master 1 and/or 2 research programs.

Applicants must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 6

TOEIC – greater than 750

TOEFL – greater than 80

How to Apply: Applicants can submit their admission applications on the official portal. To apply for the scholarship, students must submit the completed Scholarship application form to fondation@univ-rennes1.fr.

Visit The Official Website For More Information