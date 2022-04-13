Stanbic IBTC launches life insurance campaign

Stanbic IBTC Insurance, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has launched a life insurance campaign with the theme ‘The good life’.

The firm said the campaign was aimed at creating awareness about the benefits of having insurance cover.

To kick off the campaign, a launch event was held where executives of Stanbic IBTC and some other veterans within the creative industry spoke on the need for life insurance and how Stanbic IBTC Insurance was delivering inclusive life assurance packages.

The event also featured an unveiling of the official music video, with actors, Kate Henshaw and Segun Arinze, and musician, Ric Hassani, singing in tune of ‘Insurance cover me’.

Giving his opening remarks at the event, the Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr Demola Sogunle, said “Many Nigerians are just beginning to understand the importance of insurance but as an organisation, we have been very deliberate about educating both young and old about the advantage that the right insurance cover provides to life and property.

Insurance, pension operators urged to meet customers’ needs

“Today, in taking that effort further, we launched what we have tagged ‘The good life campaign’ to advocate the value that comes from having life insurance and the availability of multiple life insurance solutions from our life insurance company – Stanbic IBTC Insurance.”

Speaking on the rationale behind the insurance campaign, the Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance, Akinjide Orimolade, said having a life insurance package was a necessity as it would guarantee peace of mind and aid preparedness for unprecedented occurrences.