2022 International Scholar’s Awards at Grand View University USA – Apply Now

Grand View is offering scholarship awards worth $11,000 towards the cost of the study programme.

Why choose to study at Grand View University? Grand View University engages, prepares, and enables students to reach their full potential and serve their communities. Grand View University’s core values serve as a basis for teachers, staff, and students to execute the institution’s mission and vision.

Application Deadline: The university accepts and reviews applications on a rolling basis. However, the applicants are requested to observe course-specific application and documents submission deadlines.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate or Master‘s degree

Value of Awards: $11,000

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Eligibility:

Applicants must be first-year students at Grand View.

Applicants must have met the academic criteria to be accepted to Grand View.

Applicants must have graduated high school or have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum GPA of 2.75/4.00.

Applicants must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL – 69

IELTS – 6.0

PTE – 48

Duolingo – 95

How to Apply: Applicants must use the university portal to apply for admission at Grand View.

Visit The Official Website For More Information