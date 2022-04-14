Merit Scholarships at University of Washington, USA 2022 – Apply Now

University of Washington is offering the merit scholarships to students who need support in covering the cost of their studies in Mechanical Engineering at the Institution.

Why choose to study at the University of Washington? The University of Washington educates a diverse student body to become responsible global citizens and future leaders through a challenging learning environment informed by cutting-edge scholarship. UW also values each student’s unique path and offers support as students connect to and engage with the campus and foster a work environment where care for self and others is woven into the fabric of its community.

Application Deadline: 1st May 2022.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: Not Mentioned

Eligibility:

Applicants must be admitted to the applied programme by 1st May.

Applicants must meet the admission requirements of the university.

Applicants must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 92

TOEFL PBT – 580

TOEFL CBT – 237

IELTS – 7.0

Duolingo – 120

How to Apply: Applicants must complete their admission application on the university portal. Online scholarship application details can be obtained here.

How To Apply

Visit The Official Website For More Information