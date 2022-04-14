Nine millionaires emerge in Wema Bank promo

WEMA Bank said it had made nine new millionaires with its ‘5 for 5 Promo’, which ended with a final draw on Friday, April 8.

The bank said in a statement that this was part of its commitment to giving back to the society.

The bank said the final promo draw held in Lagos was overseen by officials of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, the Federal Competition, Consumer Protection Commission, and Lagos State Lotteries & Gaming Authority.

It stated that the promo, which commenced on July 1, 2021, produced 639 winners from the country’s six geo-political zones, with N31.5m handed out to customers.

These included: nine N1m winners, 180 N100,000 winners, and 450 N10,000 winners.

The statement said Abubakar Ayuba, a trader using the bank’s digital platform, ALAT by Wema, emerged as the final draw winner.

He was informed via phone during the event, and he expressed his delight through an interpreter who spoke Hausa and thanked Wema Bank for the gesture.

The statement said while speaking at the event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Wema Bank, Ademola Adebise, said the loyalty reward promo was created as part of activities marking the bank’s 77th anniversary.

He said, “For the past nine months, we have rewarded our loyal customers for their patronage and support. Today, we will be concluding the campaign by having our ninth and final draw.

“After today’s draw, 639 loyal WEMA Bank customers will have received total cash prizes of N31.5m. This reinforces our commitment to empowering lives.”

The statement said Chigozie Nweke, a petty trader and one of the N100,000 winners in the December 2021 draw at the grand finale, noted that she invested her money in the yam business she started in December and scaled the business massively by April 7.

She said she took delivery of tubers of yam from the northern part of the country worth over N2m.