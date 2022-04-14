 Press "Enter" to skip to content

UK lenders expect more defaults, less mortgage lending – BoE

By ojootaru on April 14, 2022

British lenders expect loan defaults to rise over the coming months and also plan to rein in mortgage lending by the greatest amount since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday.

The BoE’s quarterly credit conditions survey showed lenders expect more defaults on mortgages, unsecured consumer lending and business loans in the three months to the end of May, although outright losses on mortgage lending were expected to remain stable.

Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg

See also  GTBank’s shareholders endorse N3 dividend

Published in Banking

ojootaru
ojootaru

More from BankingMore posts in Banking »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.