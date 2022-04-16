Barbara F. Kaiser Memorial Scholarships at Northeastern Junior College USA

To inspire and support students every step of the way to the careers of their dreams, Northeastern Junior College is pleased to offer female business students the Barbara F. Kaiser Memorial Scholarships. Applications are now being accepted for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship is awarded to a full-time freshman or sophomore female student who is enrolled in an undergraduate degree program. The award amount of $1000 will be provided to the selected candidates.

Northeastern Junior College (NJC) is a public community college in Sterling, Colorado. It offers over 80 programs of study with classes held on the campus or online. NJC is ranked 2,084 out of 2,576 schools in the nation that were analyzed for overall quality.

Why choose to study at the Northeastern Junior College? Northeastern Junior College is dedicated to developing excellence in all of its students by instilling knowledge, advancing skills, and providing opportunities for educational transfer and successful entry into the workforce.

Application Deadline: Applications must be received by April 22, 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: Northeastern Junior College

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $1000

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: USA

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: USA

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree programme awarded in any subject offered by the NJC

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Students from Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, or Yuma County.

Applicants are required to enroll in the undergraduate degree programme.

How to Apply

How to Apply: When applying, students should follow the Northeastern Junior College undergraduate degree online application portal for this funding opportunity.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must submit unofficial transcripts and a cover letter that includes the following information:

a statement of why an applicant should be considered;

a list of clubs and activities the applicant is involved with at Northeastern;

a list of scholarships or other financial aid received to attend NJC;

a statement of why the applicant chose business; and

What her plans are after leaving Northeastern.

Admission Requirements: Students must meet the entry requirements of the college for admission.

Language Requirement: Students need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken the English language.

Benefits

The selected students will be awarded $1000 at the Northeastern Junior College.

Apply Now