Goodman Entrance Scholarships for International Students at Brock University, Canada

To recognize the academic achievements of students, Brock University is providing the Goodman Entrance Scholarships in Canada. The program is designed for international students for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship is made annually to full-time domestic or international students with exceptionally high academic standing. The scholarship winners will get an award amount of up to $3,000.00.

Brock University is a prestigious post-secondary university in Canada. Brock University, located in the historic Niagara area, provides all of the advantages of a new and modern university in a safe, community-minded city with stunning natural surroundings.

Why should you study at Brock University? Brock University is known to flourish through the students, faculty, and staff’s scholarly, creative, and professional achievements. It is a dynamic, comprehensive university that makes a positive difference in the lives of individuals. Graduates from Brock go out into the world as leaders with a track record of fulfilling careers across all disciplines. They provide top-notch academic support, promote personal health and encourage positive connectivity to make the most of your time at Brock.

Application Deadline: Candidates must submit their programme application before June 1, 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: Brock University

Department: Goodman School of Business

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $3,000.00

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic or international

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can apply to any undergraduate programme offered at Brock University.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

This scholarship is made annually to full-time domestic or international students has exceptionally high academic standing.

Had demonstrated leadership in school life and community life or provided evidence of entrepreneurial talent as opposed to academic merit

Has financial need.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can submit their admission applications via the university portal. All students that meet the eligibility criteria for the scholarship will be considered.

Supporting Documents: Students will be required to have final official academic documents/transcripts sent from each secondary school, college, university, or proper issuing authority directly to Brock University undergraduate admissions.

Unofficial documents are in your possession that were issued by the awarding institution or body screenshot of your final grades, a scanned photocopy of your transcript, a screenshot of your current course registration, a picture of your previous certificate/diploma/degree, etc.

Admission Requirements: Candidates must check all the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: English is the primary language of instruction at Brock University. If your first language is not English, you must meet the English language requirements.

Benefits

Students will receive an award of up to $3,000.00 to get financial assistance towards their undergraduate degree programme in Canada.

Apply Now