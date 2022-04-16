IEFA 10Pro Scholarships for International Students in USA

To assist intelligent international students who are struggling economically with their school fees or upkeep money, to further their education for a better tomorrow, IEFA Organisation has established the 10Pro Scholarships program for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship is offered to all international students planning their higher education, undergraduate or graduate, in the USA. The scholarship award of $2,000 will be awarded to any eligible student who proves to be having unique writing skills. The students must write a 1000-1500 word essay to participate to win this scholarship.

IEFA is the premier database of scholarships for international students and information for the US and international students wishing to study abroad. IEFA helps students find the most comprehensive scholarship and grant listings, plus international student loan programs and other information to promote study abroad.

The mission of the organization is to promote international education worldwide through the development and publication of the most comprehensive database of scholarships for international students and International Education Financial Aid information available on the Internet. IEFA is the premier resource for international scholarship and grant information students.

Application Deadline: 15th October 2022 is the application deadline for this scholarship opportunity.

Brief Description

University or Organization: IEFA Organisation

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate or Graduate

Award: $2,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international students can apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate or graduate study programme in any field in any desired organization can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be a student from any country/area.

The applicants must show that they are currently studying or pursuing any field of study.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants are required to apply for admission to their respective desired institutions. Then, to apply for this scholarship students must log in here.

Supporting Documents: The applicants are required to submit basic academic documents such as transcripts, essays, personal statements, etc, and any other additional documents demanded by the university.

Admission Requirements: The students must meet the entry requirements of the university they wish to join.

Language Requirement: The students must meet the English language requirements of the university they wish to join. TOEFL, IELTS, PTE, etc are widely accepted across national and international universities and colleges.

Benefits

The successfully selected applicants will be provided a sum of USD 2,000 for their education costs.

Apply Now