Joan Horner International Student Scholarships in USA

Education builds one’s intellect, ability, and personality development. Keeping the importance of education in mind, Cedarville University is pleased to announce the Joan Horner International Student Scholarships.

The program is open for high-caliber worldwide students commencing in undergraduate degree coursework at the university.

Cedarville University is a private Baptist university in Cedarville, Ohio, that is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. It has over 130 undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs to choose from.

Why study at Cedarville University? The university is known for its challenging academic programmes, high graduation rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student participation.

Application Deadline: The applications for this grant will be accepted only through May 1.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Cedarville University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate degree

Award: Tuition fees

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate program in any subject offered by the Cedarville University

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Students must have high school certificates with an excellent academic record.

The applicants must have impressive academic achievements.

Candidates who demonstrate a servant’s heart and have demonstrated financial need.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Admission applications can be made via the official application portal of the university. All eligible students will be considered.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Official academic transcripts

Affidavit of Financial Support

Admission Requirements: Students must meet the undergraduate admission requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 80

IELTS – 6.5

Benefits

Cedarville University will provide the tuition-fee scholarship to selected undergraduate students.

