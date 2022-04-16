Trustees Scholarships for International Students at Alvernia University, USA

Scholarships make it easier to access education. Therefore, Alvernia University is granting Trustees Scholarships for international students in the USA. The study award is available for the academic year 2022-2023.

The educational programme aims to support international students who want to pursue an undergraduate degree at Alvernia University.

Alvernia University, founded in 1958, is a private Franciscan Roman Catholic university located in Reading, Pennsylvania. Previously known as Alvernia College, the institution was elevated to university status in 2008. There are around 50 undergraduate majors and minors available, and pre-professional programmes in dentistry, law, medicine, pharmacy, and veterinary studies are also available.

Why choose to study at Alvernia University? Alvernia University has a vibrant intellectual environment where students learn, discover, give and grow as leaders with moral courage. Alvernia is a rigorous, caring, and inclusive learning community committed to academic excellence and to being and fostering broadly educated, lifelong learners, reflective professionals, and engaged citizen and ethical leaders with moral courage.

Application Deadline: Applications must be received by May 1, 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: Alvernia University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $23,000

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can apply for an undergraduate degree programme offered at Alvernia University.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Applicants must be International students.

The applicants must be enrolled in the university.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply for this programme, students are required to take admission in an undergraduate degree programme or the Common Application. After that, you can apply for the award.

Supporting Documents: Official copies of all education credentials, such as high school transcripts or equivalent high school completion certificate.

Foreign Credential Equivalency Report(s) of all documents must be submitted with a copy of the original documents. Suggested agencies include World Education Services (WES), Joseph Silny & Associates, Inc., and International Education Consultants. The Evaluation Company, and Educational Credential Evaluators.

Financial Statement via the International Student Certification of Finance.

Two letters of recommendation are required only if applying to the Nursing program. The letter writer must submit them to the Admissions Office on behalf of the student. The student cannot send their copies of letters of recommendation.

Admission Requirements: Aspirants must have a previous degree certificate with remarkable results.

Language Requirement: All students who are non-native English speakers or come from a country where English is not the official language will be required to provide proof of English proficiency.

Minimum Score Requirements:

TOEFL: 550 or higher for the paper-based test, 190-213 for the computer-based test, or 75-80 for the Internet-based test.

IELTS: 5.5 or higher.

DUOLINGO: 85 or higher.

Benefits

Alvernia University will provide the amount of $23,000 per year for their education costs in the USA.

