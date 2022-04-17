2022 N.W. Dible Foundation Songwriting Scholarships at Musicians Institute, USA

The Musicians Institute is awarding an amount of $1,000 to students who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the Institution.
The N.W. Dible Foundation Songwriting Scholarship was created to support and acknowledge MI students who can demonstrate exceptional songwriting ability in any genre. Applicants must submit two original songs with lyrics that they have written.
Application Deadline: September 2, 2022
Eligible Countries: International
Type: A.A. and Bachelors.
Value of Award: $1,000
Number of Awards: Not Mentioned
Also Apply: International Scholarships at University of Wollongong – Dubai, 2021
Eligibility:
Applicants must be International students
Applicants must be newly enrolling and current/returning students in any MI program.
Applicants must have a previous degree from a university.
Applicants must have to meet the English Language Proficiency (ELP) requirements for entry to MI College.
How to Apply: Applicants can submit their admission applications via the university portal. After that, students must have to complete the online application form.
Visit The Official Website For More Information.
Be First to Comment