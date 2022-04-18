Californians Hurt by Damaged Sidewalks gets $400k Settlement

San Diego has paid out $400,000 to settle lawsuits alleging the city is responsible for significant injuries caused by poorly maintained roads and sidewalks.

The City Council approved approved the payouts unanimously last week, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

They include $250,000 to a woman who tripped and fell on uneven pavement in La Jolla and $150,000 to a woman who tripped and fell on a raised sidewalk in Clairemont.

One woman said she tripped and lost two front teeth, dislocated an elbow and tore her lip so bad it required surgery, according to court papers.

The lawsuits accused the city of not adequately warning people about damage and not prioritizing repairs.

The $250,000 payout covers loss of earnings, ongoing medical expenses and physical and mental pain and suffering, the newspaper said.

The settlements come after a 2020 city audit that found San Diego could significantly reduce the nearly $25 million a year it spends on lawsuit payouts if it invests in better employee training and deeper analyses of risks, the Union-Tribune said.

