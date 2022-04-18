AUT International Full Fee Accommodation Scholarships in New Zealand

Scholarships are intended to recognize a student’s academic achievement and educational programs. Therefore, the Auckland University of Technology is offering International Full Fee Accommodation Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023.

There are 60 awards open to financially support new and returning international students in their journey in becoming great graduates at AUT.

Auckland University Technology is a research and higher education institution in Auckland, New Zealand, with three campuses and five faculties. There are degrees available in business, computer and information sciences, education, health sciences, year one of law, sports management, and science at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Why would you like to study at the Auckland University of Technology? Candidates can get the skills and confidence to make a good difference while studying at this university, as well as research possibilities for creating community partnerships.

Application Deadline: Candidates must submit their programme application before June 30, 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: Auckland University of Technology

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate and Postgraduate degree

Awards: 60

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Not known

Nationality: International students

The award can be taken in New Zealand

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Any course in any subject area

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Applicants must be full-fee paying international students (Note: International students are students who are neither citizens, permanent residents nor resident visa holders of New Zealand or Australia).

Applicants must be new to AUT, AUT graduates enrolling in a new postgraduate programme of study or currently offshore returning to New Zealand for study in Semester 2, 2022 international students.

New to AUT or new to Programme applicants must have a current and valid conditional or unconditional offer to study in an AUT programme (minimum 120 points) full-time commencing Semester 2, 2022.

Applicants will be asked to provide their AUT Student ID in the box provided on the application form.

Applicants enrolling in a programme less than 120 points intending to pathway on to undergraduate degree level study may apply.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply, aspirants must have to enroll in the degree programme at the university. After being enrolled, students must have to complete the online application form.

Supporting Documents: Applicants will be asked to indicate under which category (select one only) they wish to be considered and must meet the eligibility criteria for the category under which they are applying. Applicants are required to upload: Current and valid conditional or unconditional offer to study at AUT. Updated academic transcripts and any completion certificates.

Admission Requirements: To apply for a degree at the university, aspirants are required to meet the entry requirements.

Language Requirement: Seekers will be asked to provide evidence of their written and spoken English language ability.

Benefits

The studentship will provide a full fee for offshore international students, new to AUT or returning to New Zealand as current AUT international students.

