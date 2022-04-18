IBS Vienna Master’s International Scholarships, 2022

To recognize the academic achievements of students in Hungary, International Business School is providing the Vienna Master’s International Scholarships for the academic session 2022-2023.

The funding program is available for overseas students who want to pursue master‘s degree programs. The scholarship offers a 10-35% discount on the MSc program fee.

International Business School (IBS) is a state-recognized premier private higher education institution licenced in Hungary and the United Kingdom that offers a variety of degree and non-degree business and management programs. As an employer, IBS aspires to have a diverse workforce that reflects the communities it serves. Thus, we welcome applicants from all walks of life.

Why study at International Business School? IBS faculty does not deliver hard-to-grasp, fast-ageing theories but supports you in developing the skills and proficiencies that most employers seek. It improves learning, builds confidence, and provides students with opportunities.

Application Deadline: The application will be submitted in the following manner:

September 2022 intake – July 15, 2022

February 2023 intake – November 30, 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: International Business School

Department: NA

Course Level: Master’s program

Award: 10-35% discount on tuition fees

Access Mode: Online

Numbers of Award: Not Given

Nationality: All nationalities

Scholarships can be taken in Hungary and Austria

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Citizens of all nationalities are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Scholarships are awarded to study the MBA degree program in any subject.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

You must have a CGPA of 3.00-4.00 (out of 4.00) or 75-100% average in other educational systems >> please check the table below

CGPA result Scholarship

4 35%

80 – 3.99 30%

60 -3.79 25%

40 – 3.59 20%

20 – 3.39 15%

00 – 3.19 10%

Candidates must have a relevant first or second class Bachelor’s degree or a first or second class Bachelor’s degree in any field plus documented relevant work experience of at least 1 year

How to Apply

How to apply: To apply for the scholarship, the applicants need to take admission for the master’s program and upload the required documents. After enrolling in the MSc program, applicants should first apply online for the Master’s programme of IBS

Supporting Documents: Candidates must attach a motivation letter to the scholarship email (minimum of 200 words).

Admission Requirements: For admission to study the master’s degree program, students must have to provide bachelor’s degree certificate in any field of study and meet the admission requirements.

Language Requirement: The language of education on the master’s programmes is exclusively English.

Applicants shall take part in a diagnostic written English language test and an orientation interview at an agreed time.

MSc applicants are required to pass IBS’ own English Language Placement Test which consists of a 100-minute test and an oral part with a listening task. If the applicant has a certificate of International English Language Testing System (IELTS, General) with a minimum overall score of 6.5 points,

Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) with a minimum score of 79 in the iBT version,

Cambridge Certificate with a minimum score of 176 (C1 Advanced, C2

Proficiency),

Pearson Test of English Academic (PTE Academic) with a minimum score of 58,

a C1 level English language certificate,

LCCI certificate with a minimum score of 60,

Duolingo English Test with a minimum score of 105

Previous studies in English,

or if the applicant is a native speaker of English (based on passport citizenship)

Benefits

The scholarship programme will provide a 10-35% discount on the MSc program fee.

