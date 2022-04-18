IESEG School of Management 1st Nationality Scholarships for International Students in France

If you are interested in improving your management skills and are seeking a specific management position, you must apply for the 1st Nationality Scholarships offered by the IESEG School of Management to support an MBA degree for the academic year 2022-2023 in France.

IESEG School of Management has especially organized this scholarship for international students that want to undertake an MBA programme. The applicants must be international students who are the first accepted students of their nationality and have subsequently accepted their offer to study at IESEG. The scholarship award is a tuition fee waiver of €3,900.

IESEG School of Management in France is a graduate business school holding a position in the top 10 French Business schools and the prestigious accolade of becoming a Grande École, one of the most respected and academically rigorous higher education programs in the world.

Why choose the IESEG School of Management? IESEG School of Management follows an entirely different and diverse culture that is birthed out of a passion for progress and ability, ensuring the focus of all energy on identifying the true potential within each student. It has an orthodox approach to business and insists on its ability to instill the critical values of accomplishment, responsibility, integrity, solidarity, and engagement. Career services of IESEG are very reliable as they continue to build on the student’s personal and professional reflection to allow them to have the necessary tools to effectively enter the professional world.

Application Deadline: The application deadline for the September intake 2022 is July 15th, 2022. However, the early decision deadline is April 29th, 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: IESEG School of Management

Department: NA

Course Level: Master

Award: €3,900

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in France.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: MBA programme at the IESEG School of Management can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be the first admitted applicant of their nationality who confirm their place.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students are required to follow the online application process of the university and apply for admission on the school portal. All eligible students will be considered upon applying.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

A Bachelor’s degree in any field from a recognized university with strong academic performance.

Transcripts in English/Spanish/French of Bachelor’s Degree

Copy of passport

CV/Resume

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in any field from a recognized university with a solid academic performance.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores on the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 6.5

TOEFL IBT – 85

TOEIC – 850

Duolingo – 105

Cambridge exam – B2

Benefits

The selected candidates will receive a €3,900 tuition fee waiver from the IESEG School of Management towards the MBA tuition fee.

Apply Now