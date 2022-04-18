TIGER Master Excellence Grants for International Students in France

To finance international students with excellent backgrounds to join the ranks of these entities by combining teaching, innovation, and high-level research, Aix-Marseille University has established the TIGER Master Excellence Grants for the academic year 2022-2023.

Students that have applied to any of the below listed eligible master’s programmes taught at Aix-Marseille University are eligible to win this scholarship and secure up to €10,000, accommodation, and other benefits. The winners will be selected on the basis of their admission applications themselves.

Aix-Marseille University is a public research university located in the Provence region of southern France. The university is ranked 8th and 138th nationally and worldwide respectively. It is a center of international excellence in social and natural sciences.

Why choose to study at Aix-Marseille University? Aix-Marseille University has hundreds of research and teaching partnerships, including close collaboration with the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) and it is also a member of numerous academic organizations. AMU has produced many notable alumni in the fields of law, politics, business, science, academia, and arts.

Application Deadline: The application process is ongoing at the moment. But, students must adhere to any course-specific application deadlines of the university.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Master in Microbiology, Integrative and Fundamental Microbiology track, Master of Nanosciences and Nanotechnologies, Nanoscale and quantum engineering (NQE) / Nano-ingénierie et dispositifs quantiques (NDQ) track, Master of Nanosciences and Nanotechnologies (co-accredited with the Ecole des Mines de Saint-Etienne – Campus de Gardanne), Chemical Nano-Engineering (CNE) track (ErasmusMundus), Master of Physics, Europhotonics (ErasmusMundus), Master of Physics, FunPhys, Master of Mechanics, Fluids and Solids, Master of Mathematics and Applications – Computer Science, Computer Science and Discrete Mathematics track, Master of Integrative Biology and Physiology (BIP), Master of Public Health, Quantitative and Econometric Methods for Health Research (MQERS), Master of Public Health Societies Development (SPSD), Master of Public Health, Quantitative and Econometric Methods for Health Research (MQERS), Master of Public Health Societies Development (SPSD), Master’s degree in Biodiversity, Ecology and Evolution (BEE), Biodiversity: functions and conservation course, Master’s degree in Environmental Management, MAEVA course – Management of the Environment, Valuation and Analysis, Master’s degree in Marine Sciences, course in Biological Oceanography and Marine Ecology (OBEM), or the Master’s degree in Marine Sciences, Physical and Biogeochemical Oceanography (OPB) programme can be applied for at the Aix Marseille University.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be admitted to an eligible programme applied at AMU.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Admission applications can be made online. Students that meet the eligibility criteria will automatically be considered. The selected candidates will receive notification of their selection for the TIGER Master Excellence Scholarship along with their admission letter.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Curriculum Vitae in French or in English

Motivation letter (state why you choose AMU and what you expect to study) in French or in English

Copy of passport

Academic transcript of records of undergraduate and graduate studies (translated in English or in French)

One letter of recommendation (in French or in English)

Learning Agreement

Admission Requirements: The applicants must hold a french or foreign bachelor’s degree or diploma equivalent to Bac + 3 with basic skills in a relevant field of study.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TCF/DELF/DALF B1 level

IELTS/TOEFL/TOEIC/university certificate equivalent to B2 level.

Benefits

Aix-Marseille University will provide the selected students a sum of up to €10,000, a room for them in a CROUS university residence, and companionship from the university throughout their study.

