Tomlinson Entrance International Scholarships in Canada

Unlock the opportunities to achieve your career goals by becoming a part of the Tomlinson Entrance International Scholarships for Excellence in Mathematics and Science at Brock University.

This study award is open to a full-time domestic or international student entering the mathematics graduate program who demonstrates academic excellence.

Brock University is a public research university that is placed 1204th in the Best Global Universities list based on a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence. It aspires to deliver programmes that contribute to Brock’s increasing reputation for teaching, research, creativity, and innovation.

Why study at Brock University? Brock University is noted for its students’, faculty’s, and staff’s scholarly, creative, and professional accomplishments. It is a vibrant, all-encompassing university that makes a positive influence in people’s lives. Brock graduates go out into the world as leaders, with a track record of finding rewarding jobs in a variety of fields.

Application Deadline: Applications must be received by June 1, 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: Brock University

Department: Faculty of Mathematics and Science

Course Level: Graduate

Award: $5,550.00

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: The scholarship will be awarded in the Faculty of Mathematics and Science

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Must be an International students

This scholarship is made annually to a full-time domestic or international student entering a graduate program in the Faculty of Mathematics and Science having a first-class standing or admission average of not less than 85%.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply for the program, aspirants will have to take admission OUAC login in the university’s mathematics graduate program.

Supporting Documents: Students must provide admission based on unofficial documents.

Transcripts & Degree Certificates A scanned copy of an official transcript may also be used.

Referees – Most programs require a minimum of two academic references

Language Test Scores

Resume/CV

Admission Requirements: Students must check all the entry requirements of Brock University.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL: iBT Minimum overall score of 80, with no subtest below 19

IELTS: (Academic) Minimum overall score of 6.5, with no subtest below 5.5

CAEL: minimum overall score of 60, with 60 in writing and no other subtest below 50

CAEL CE (Computer Edition): Minimum overall score of 60, with 60 in writing and no other subtest below 50

PTE Academics: Minimum overall score of 60, with no subtest below 60

Can Test for Scholars and Trainees: Minimum overall score of 4.5, with no subtest below 4.0

Benefits

Brock University will provide the award amount of $5,550.00 for the first year of study in Canada.

Apply Now