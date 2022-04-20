Veronica Scholarships for International Students at Alvernia University, USA

Alvernia University is delighted to offer international undergraduate degree-seeking students a chance to support their education in the USA with the help of its Veronica Scholarships. The scholarship application is open for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship is offered for international students who have enrolled themselves in an undergraduate programme at Alvernia University. To be eligible to win this scholarship of $22,000 per annum, students applying must demonstrate leadership potential.

Formerly known as Alvernia College, Alvernia University is a private Franciscan Roman Catholic university in Reading, Pennsylvania. The university’s vision is to be a Distinctive Franciscan University, Committed to Personal and Social Transformation, Through Integrated, Community-based, Inclusive, and Ethical Learning.

Why choose to study at Alvernia University? Alvernia University is a rigorous, caring, and inclusive learning community committed to academic excellence. Alvernia has a vibrant intellectual environment where students learn, discover, give and grow as leaders with moral courage. It also fosters the missionary spirit of the Bernardine Sisters, valuing the diversity of thought, faiths, and cultures, where creativity is celebrated and service is paramount.

Application Deadline: The admission application process at Alvernia is ongoing. Students must apply as soon as possible or in alignment with their course-specific deadlines.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Alvernia University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $22,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: International entrants from foreign are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Any undergraduate programme of choice offered at Alvernia University can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must exhibit leadership potential and a desire to serve as cultural ambassadors in the United States.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can submit their admission applications through two pathways: the Common Application portal or the university portal. All eligible students will be considered for the scholarship.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Official copies of all education credentials, such as high school transcripts or equivalent high school completion certificates.

Foreign Credential Equivalency Report(s) of all documents must be submitted with a copy of the original documents.

Financial Statement via the International Student Certification of Finance.

Two letters of recommendation

Admission Requirements: The students are required t provide all necessary documents asked for at the time of admission application and have graduated from high school.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL PBT – 550 or higher

TOEFL CBT – 190-213

TOEFL IBT – 75-80

IELTS – 5.5 or higher

DUOLINGO – 85 or higher

Benefits

The selected international undergraduate students will be awarded a scholarship of $22,000 per year to cover their tuition fees at Alvernia University.

