Faculty of Engineering Dean’s Merit Scholarships for International Students at University of Ottawa, Canada

University of Ottawa is inviting high-achieving students from around the world to apply for the Faculty of Engineering Dean’s Merit Scholarships for the academic year 2022/2023.

There are thirty-five scholarships available for international students. To be eligible, applicants must be commencing in an undergraduate program at the Faculty of Engineering at the university.

The University of Ottawa Canada is one of the most helpful universities for students who wish to succeed and gain knowledge in their chosen subject of study. It also provides courses and study-based master’s degrees, doctorate programs, and graduate diplomas.

Why would you like to study at the University of Ottawa? All of the University of Ottawa’s academic programs are assessed on a regular basis to ensure that they meet the highest quality requirements. You’ll find opportunities for growth, achievement, and reward here, all of which will help you reach your full potential.

Application Deadline: Applications must be received by November 1, 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Ottawa

Department: Faculty of Engineering

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $5,000

Number of Awards: 35

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree program in Engineering offered by the University of Ottawa

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Must be international students

Studying full-time in an undergraduate degree program.

Applicants must have 95 and 100% ($5,000) or between 90 and 94.9% ($4,000). Applicants must be enrolled full time, for the first time, in an undergraduate program at the Faculty of Engineering.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Aspirants must have to take admission in the undergraduate degree program at the university.No application is required for this scholarship.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must submit the academic transcripts of all previous schools they attended.

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have the necessary academic requirements.

Language Requirement: If your education has not been conducted in the English language, you will be expected to demonstrate evidence of an adequate level of English proficiency. For more information, go through the English language requirements page.

Benefits

The award will be distributed in the following manner:

Admission average of:

95-100% = $5,000

90-94.9% = $4,000

