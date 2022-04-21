H.J. and J.H. Kits Music Scholarships for International Students at Kings University, Canada

If you wish to pursue your Music degree in Canada, apply for the H.J. and J.H. Kits Music Scholarships for international students at King’s University. The award is available for the academic session 2022-2023.

The scholarship programme is available to full-time incoming or returning students enrolled in a Music degree, Performer’s Certificate, or Artist’s Diploma program at the university. To be eligible, students must have an average of 80% or higher on high school entrance marks or maintain a 3.30 GPA.

The King’s University, located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, is a private Canadian university ranking 52nd in Regional Universities South. The King’s University is Edmonton’s Christian University and serves students and communities across western Canada and worldwide. King’s is a place where life-long friendships are formed each year.

Why study at Kings University? King’s is a private Catholic university committed to the open pursuit of truth and the discovery and dissemination of knowledge in the service of humanity. By integrating liberal arts-based academic programmes and comprehensive student support, King’s cultivates an inclusive and empowering environment for students by nurturing their capacity for critical thought, articulate expression, creativity, and ethical action.

Application Deadline: The last date to apply for the scholarship is August 15, 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: Kings University

Department: N.A.

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $1,000

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree awarded in Music degree, Performer’s Certificate, or Artist’s Diploma program offered by the University

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Applicants must have the required 3.3 GPA, 80%

Students must be international students.

Applicants must have high school certificates with an excellent academic record.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Undergraduate admission applications at Kings University must be online via its university portal. After that, all eligible students will have to apply for the award.

Supporting Documents: The students must submit official transcripts from their high school and any post-secondary institutions they have attended, including Advanced Placement (A.P.), International Baccalaureate, YWAM, Capernwray, and other similar programs.

Admission Requirements: Applicants must meet entry requirements at the University.

Language Requirement: All applicants must demonstrate English Language Proficiency, which will enable them to succeed in their university studies. Proficiency must be demonstrated regardless of citizenship or country of origin.

Benefits

King’s University will provide the selected International students with $1,000 for their undergraduate studies.

