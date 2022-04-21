Health Heroes Scholarships for International Students at University of Salford, UK

Higher education opens up a world of new ideas and intellectual growth. Therefore, to make sure international students can afford their dream degree in UK, the University of Salford has established the Health Heroes Scholarships. Applications are now open for the academic year 2022-2023.

The main purpose of this programme is to support aspirants who want to undertake an undergraduate or postgraduate taught degree programme at the University of Salford.

Founded in 1967, the University of Salford is dedicated to providing the highest quality education and service. In 1896, it was given the name Royal Technical Institute, and it was one of the first colleges to offer a sandwich degree that included a year of work experience. It offers training in a variety of sectors, from pharmaceutical to industry.

Why study at the University of Salford? The University provides world-class education facilities for students to create a bright future. It provides a range of services to make university life more convenient and enjoyable, including housing, counseling, advising, and parking.

Application Deadline: Applications must be received by 20 May 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: The University of Salford

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate or postgraduate

Award: £12,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate or postgraduate degree in the MA Nursing (Adult), MSc Nursing, MSc Midwifery.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Studying full-time, on-campus for the duration of the programme.

A new student studying for the first time at the University of Salford,

Addressed as international students for fee-paying purposes and are charged the regular international tuition fee for the duration of the programme.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To be enlisted in this award program, aspirants must take admission to the university’s undergraduate or postgraduate degree coursework. There is no separate application process for these scholarships.

Supporting Documents: The students must submit academic records, CV, copy of passport, two references, and recommendation letters.

Admission Requirements: To get admission, students must check the entry requirements of the University.

Language Requirement: English language competency in reading, writing, listening, and speaking enhances the quality of your academic work, which is crucial for success during your study at the University of Salford.

Benefits

The University of Salford will provide the amount of £12,000 for applicants to cover their tuition fees in the UK.

Apply Now