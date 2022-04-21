Heritage Scholarships for International Students at Alvernia University, USA

Alvernia University is delighted to offer the Heritage Scholarships for outstanding applicants who have a dream of graduating from a reputable university in the USA.

The purpose of this scholarship scheme is to increase the number of international students and encourage them to consider studying at the university. The programme is available for the academic year 2022-2023.

Alvernia University, which was founded in 1958, is a private Catholic university in Reading, Pennsylvania. It is a Franciscan Roman Catholic university. Alvernia College was the name of the school before it became a university in 2008. There are about 50 undergraduate majors and minors to choose from. Dentistry, law, medicine, pharmacy, and veterinary studies are just some of the pre-professional programmes you can take.

Why study at Alvernia University? Alvernia is a rigorous, caring, and inclusive learning community that is focused on academic excellence and developing well-educated lifelong learners, reflective professionals, and ethical leaders who have moral courage. Alvernia is also a place where everyone is welcome.

Application Deadline: To begin classes in August (Fall semester), applications and supporting materials must be submitted by May 1.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Alvernia University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $18,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Eligible Course or Subjects: The scholarship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Applicants must be overseas citizens who maintain satisfactory academic requirements

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can apply online by submitting the Alvernia application or the Common Application. After that, you are eligible for the award.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must have to attach the following documents:

Official copies of all education credentials, such as high school transcripts or equivalent high school completion certificates.

Foreign Credential Equivalency Report(s) of all documents must be submitted with a copy of the original documents.

Two letters of recommendation are required only if applying to the Nursing program.

Admission Requirements: Applicants must have a high-school degree certificate with excellent marks.

Language Requirement: Applicants may take the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) or International English Language Testing System (IELTS) to verify their English Proficiency. Minimum Score Requirements:

TOEFL: 550 or higher for the paper-based test, 190-213 for the computer-based test, or 75-80 for the Internet-based test.

IELTS: 5.5 or higher.

DUOLINGO: 85 or higher

Benefits

Successful scholars will receive the award amount of up to $18,000 to complete their undergraduate degree programme in the USA.

Apply Now