Kulkarni International Students Scholarships at Walsh College, USA

If you need financial help to support the expenses of your higher education in the USA, then Walsh College has got you covered! It has introduced the Kulkarni International Students Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship is offered for a wide range of courses. Students can undertake any desired programme, at any level of study, i.e., undergraduate or graduate, offered at the Walsh College. The scholarship award will likely be given towards the tuition fee of the undertaken programme. The applicants must have an excellent GPA to be eligible to win this scholarship.

Founded in 1922, Walsh College is a private college in Troy, Michigan, with satellite locations in Clinton Township and Port Huron. Walsh University is ranked #54 in Regional Universities Midwest. Walsh aims to exceed expectations and change lives through education.

Why choose to study at Walsh College? Walsh College provides a transformative business education that combines theory, application, and professional experience to prepare graduates for successful careers. The college is committed to its mission and passionate in its advocacy as it embraces its diverse society and provides opportunities for all. Walsh operates at the highest level and seeks continuous improvement collaboratively.

Application Deadline: The students can submit their scholarship applications by the priority or the final deadline, i.e., 20th May 2022 or 22nd June 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Walsh College

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate or Graduate

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international students can apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Any desired undergraduate or graduate study programme taught at Walsh College can be applied.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have the required GPA.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students must register on the Application portal of Walsh and submit an admission application. Then, the students must fill out the Walsh Scholarship Form to apply for the scholarship.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have a minimum entering cumulative grade point average of 000on a 4.000 scale; all previous college/university-level coursework will be computed in the calculation or an undergraduate degree from a college or university regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores on the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL score of 79-80 (internet-based) or 550 written

MELAB score of 80

MTELP score of 80

IELTS score of 6.5

Duolingo English score of 105

PTE A score of 53

Successful completion of Level 112 from ELS Language Centers

Successful completion of the highest level of ESL program from an accredited U.S. institution

Successful completion of an English composition course from an accredited U.S. institution

Completion of a college degree from an accredited English-speaking institution.

Benefits

The Walsh College will award the selected international students a scholarship to support their undergraduate or graduate study costs.

