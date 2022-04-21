LHU Global Honors Scholarships at Lock Haven University, USA

To engage distinctly qualified students in an enhanced learning experience, Lock Haven University has arranged the LHU Global Honors Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship programme aims to recognize academically excellent students who have precisely scored a 3.5+ GPA, an SAT score of 1220+, and graduate in the top 20% of their high school classes. The students will typically be awarded coverage or support towards their total educational costs.

The Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania is a public university in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. Lock Haven University is ranked 109th in Regional Universities North. Lock Haven University will be nationally recognized for transforming students’ lives by providing a strong academic foundation that promotes the collaboration, innovation, and critical thinking necessary for navigating and succeeding in an ever-changing world.

Why choose to study at Lock Haven University? Lock Haven University offers an excellent and affordable education characterized by a strong foundation in the liberal arts and sciences for all students, majors in the arts and sciences, and a special emphasis on professional programs. The programmes offered are enhanced with real-world experiences and co-curricular activities that enable students to realize their full potential.

Application Deadline: The application deadline for the fall semester is 1st June 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Lock Haven University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic and International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: International and home country national students can both apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can apply to undertake an undergraduate programme offered at Lock Haven University.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have a 3.5+ GPA.

The applicants must have an SAT score of 1220+ (or ACT equivalent).

The applicants must have graduated in the top 20% of their high school classes.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Admission applications must be submitted via the university portal. Participation and application details for the scholarship programme can be obtained on the right side of this page.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Copy of passport

Official academic transcript(s)

Official, English-translated copies of all secondary course work completed

Admission Requirements: The applicants must submit all necessary documents.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 70

TOEFL PBT – 197

TOEFL CBT – 525

IELTS – 5

PTE – 46

CPE – 160

Duolingo – 95

TOEIC – 700

iTEP – 3.7

OTE – 111

Benefits

The selected candidates will be awarded this scholarship towards the education costs incurred upon undertaking a bachelor’s degree study at Lock Haven University.

Apply Now