Mental Brain Puzzles Exercise Games – Which Can Help to Boost Your Brain

We often tend to ignore it, but our brain is also an organ, just like the other parts of our body. And just because it is the controller and coordinator of our entire system, doesn’t mean it will always be alright on its own. It is equally prone and vulnerable to discomforts and other cognitive difficulties that cause various mental health issues in us human beings. Therefore we should invest more in mental activities and exercises to gatekeep our minds from any disorders that could disable our head’s smooth functioning.

We have plenty of yoga, balanced diets, real-life escape rooms, meditations, and exercises to keep ourselves physically fit that also help our brain get some stretch ups and a breath of fresh air. But that is not enough. Psychologists say that to reduce your brain’s aging and risk of developing dementia or amnesia in the latter stages of your life, you should keep doing challenging activities that persuade your brain to think out of the box and learn something new every day.

The more you can push your mind through mental exercises, the more you can boost your brain’s health and improve critical thinking and cognitive skills. Developing your brain is similar to building body muscles because practice and constant efforts help it grow and stay

in proper shape. Many mind-improving activities can help you boost your problem-solving abilities and mental health. Check out our list of the 8-mental brain puzzle exercise games for the same:

Sudoku

The game of Sudoku relies on your short-term memory. You need to place the numbers while carefully paying attention to the vertical, horizontal, and vertical trails. The game also teaches you to plan your next moves while preparing according to the consequences of your previous steps. Excellent for improving concentration, it is also beneficial for your memory retaining and remembering abilities in the long run.

Jigsaw Puzzles

Jigsaw puzzles are the all-time favorite logical games that people of all ages enjoy unbiased. They are great for strengthening your brain’s health and other crucial skills like concentration, problem-solving, memory enhancement, etc. The puzzles are aesthetic and require creativity and logic-based intuition to solve, and thus make for great boredom companions. And since they help develop and engage both sides of your mind, you get a wholesome and cognitive enhancement mentally and emotionally.

Crosswords

Crosswords are certified brain trainers and mental ability boosters. They help sharpen your verbal and linguistic skills and broaden your knowledge of various subjects and topics. Readily available in magazines and newspapers, they are easy to play and great for improving your mind’s thinking skills and the ability to tackle a problem through proper solutions in daily life.

Escape Rooms

Escape rooms are breakout puzzle games that you play as a team. Your objective is to solve the puzzles, riddles, and complete challenges through cryptic clues for escaping from the room you got willingly locked in. They are an excellent activity through which you can learn various soft skills like team-building, concentration, memory retaining, time management, etc. And apart from these, an escape room puzzle exercise also helps boost your mental health by elevating your mood and providing healthy sportsmanship.

Chess

Chess is a 2-player critical thinking and analysis game. Following a set of rules, your target in the game is to defeat the opponent by cornering their king before you receive a checkmate. It is considered one of the best activities to sharpen your IQ and improve cognitive thinking because it boosts your strategy-making and high-functioning problem-solving skills. Also, your brain gets better at concentrating and making quick decisions under pressure.

Rubik’s Cube

Rubik’s cube is the bestselling puzzle in the world. Having quintillions of combinations and steps, you can never get tired of playing with them. It stimulates your brain and keeps it engrossed and occupied with a productive task during idle time. But the most crucial part of this puzzle game is its ability to build curiosity in your mind and boost your overall mental growth and concentration through easy and engaging tactical steps.

Riddles and Logic Solvers

Riddles and logical problems are other excellent games that help improve your mental ability and cognitive reasoning. They are perfect for solving in your free time when you want to try something different by challenging your grey matter to think differently. You can also cut down your social media scrolling and internet surfing while solving these riddles during your free time. Just remember to increase the difficulty after finishing a set of problems.

Good Books

The true worth of good books is irreplaceable. Though reading isn’t like playing tricky games and solving complicated puzzles, your brain gets the same amount of exercise and practice as these activities. Reading informative books simulates both sides of your brain and helps your mind grow and develop through exploring new concepts in various topic matters. And in the process of reading, your concentration, memory, and information retaining abilities also increase, along with your knowledge.

Conclusion

Sound mental health helps you achieve a long, happy, and peaceful life. Therefore it is necessary to boost your brain’s cognitive thinking ability by practicing mind-enhancing exercises and puzzles that promote your mental growth and fitness. Numerous games and activities help you achieve the same by challenging you through increasing difficulty.

You can also pick new hobbies like photography, painting, reading, writing, learning to play a new instrument, etc., to further sharpen your skills and improve your thinking and comprehending abilities. They will also help you feel more connected to your day-to-day activities and be more present and attentive while experiencing the world around you.

Author Bio: Charlotte Lin is a content creator at escaperoom.com. She’s a passionate young woman, mother to an amazing nine-year-old, and an avid reader. Over the years, writing has helped her explore and understand the world as well as her own self. She loves to travel, meet new people, and spend quality time with her daughter. You can find her on LinkedIn.