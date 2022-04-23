International Scholarships at Binghamton University, USA

Do you want to have an exciting, fulfilling, and rewarding college experience? Then, grab this opportunity offered by the Binghamton University, Scholarships for International Students, for the academic year 2022-2023.

This international funding programme at Binghamton University is managed by the Office of Undergraduate Admissions. Students must have applied for an undergraduate study programme at Binghamton to be eligible to receive this award, likely covering the education costs incurred.

The State University of New York at Binghamton, Binghamton University is a public research university with campuses in Binghamton. It is the number-one-ranked public university in New York. Binghamton is committed to turning its vision into reality.

Why choose to study at Binghamton University? Binghamton University is a world-class institution that offers students abroad interdisciplinary education with an international perspective and one of the most vibrant research programs in the nation. The vision of Binghamton is to design a distinctly global educational experience and foster an inclusive campus community that infuses all aspects of college life with an international perspective.

Application Deadline: International first-year students must submit their applications by 1st November 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Binghamton University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: Limited

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate programmes offered at Binghamton University can be applied.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have undergone the admissions process.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants can apply for admission via the Common Application portal, Coalition Application portal, or the SUNY Application portal. All eligible applicants will be considered.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Official transcripts

Language proficiency proof

Financial documents like International Student Financial Statement

Admission Requirements: The applicants must follow the applications instructions for undergraduate international students at Binghamton University.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL – 80 to 95

IELTS – 6.5 to 7.0

Duolingo – 110 to 120

Benefits

Binghamton University will provide the selected international undergraduate students with advantages to support their study costs.

Apply Now