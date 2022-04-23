Master’s EU Student Scholarships at Maynooth University, Ireland

The Department of International Development at the Maynooth University in Ireland is pleased to announce the Master’s EU Student Scholarships to international students for the academic year 2022-2023.

EU national students are exclusively offered this scholarship application for the Master in International Development or the MA in International Peacebuilding, Security and Development Practice programme at the Maynooth University. The students must undertake full-time study to be eligible to win this scholarship, whose award will cover EU tuition fees and a student levy of £6,850. 2 scholarships will be awarded.

Maynooth University, also known as the National University of Ireland, started in 1997 with a mission to stay committed and dedicated to providing outstanding university education which challenges and supports all students to achieve their full potential and prepares them for life, work and citizenship, and for complexity, diversity and change, is ranked at 50 in the latest Times Higher Education.

Why choose to study at Maynooth University? Maynooth University is an age-old institute that has provided generations of students with excellent education and has changed the lives of each student. Students’ experience is the top priority of Maynooth, and it tries to guide the students to succeed academically and socially. It has continued to invest significantly in a wide range of technologically advanced facilities to cater to the ever-changing needs for education.

Application Deadline: The applications for this scholarship scheme will close on 22nd June 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Maynooth University

Department: NA

Course Level: Master

Award: £6,850

Number of Awards: 2

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Ireland.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students from EU countries are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can undertake the Master in International Development or MA in International Peacebuilding, Security and Development Practice programme at the Maynooth University.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must prove their experience in community or global development in social justice, human rights, development education, volunteering, or campaigning.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can apply to Maynooth University via its application portal. To apply for the scholarship scheme, students must complete and submit their CV and expression of interest to the International Department at reilly@mu.ie by the deadline. Reference letters must be mailed directly by the referees.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Personal statement

CV

Provision of two letters of academic reference

Official transcripts

Birth certificate

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have a 2:1 upper 2nd class honors undergraduate degree in a development-related field or international equivalent.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS Academic – 6.5

TOEFL IBT – 92

TOEFL PBT – 560 To 580

PTE Academic – 59

Duolingo – 110

Benefits

Maynooth University will award the selected candidates a scholarship to cover the full-time EU fees of undertaking programme and a student levy, which will be £6,850.

Apply Now