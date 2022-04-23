Simpson Weller International Scholarships in UK

Unlock the opportunities to achieve your career goals by becoming a part of the Simpson Weller International Scholarships at the University of Exeter.

The scholarship is available for talented international students undertaking MSc Renewable Energy Engineering at the university. The studentship is open for the academic session 2022/2023.

The University of Exeter is often recognized as one of the top universities in the world. Students can enroll in undergraduate, master’s, and doctorate programmes. The goal of this university is to form a strong link with its students while maintaining a laser-like concentration on great success.

Why study at the University of Exeter? Candidates can use this platform to get to the top of the professional sphere and land job prospects. It aspires to be the best it can be, bringing together inspirational and internationally renowned business teachers from around the world in a setting that blends historical and intellectual history with modern amenities.

Application Deadline: Applicants must submit all required application materials until 10th June 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Exeter

Department: NA

Course Level: Master

Award: £5,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Any

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: MSc Renewable Energy Engineering

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Must be international students.

A student who has gained an offer of a place to study MSc Renewable Energy Engineering.

How to Apply

How to Apply: If you have been admitted in an applicable program at the university, then you will be eligible to apply for this scholarship. All candidates are required to fill out an online application form to book their place in this program.

Supporting Documents: Applicants are asked to provide a 500-word statement outlining how this scholarship would help them pursue their studies and career in the Renewable Energy sector.

Admission Requirements: To be enlisted for any master’s program at the university, you must have obtained or expect to obtain a first degree equivalent to at least a UK 2:1 Honours degree.

Language Requirement:

Benefits

The scholarship programme will cover £5,000 as a cash sum upon enrollment.

Apply Now